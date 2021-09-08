ASG Super Specialty Group Opens Their First Hospital In Goa

In a statement, Dr. Sean Socrates da Silva says that for all kinds of cataracts, the treatment would be with a foldable lens through the advanced Phaco technique, and there would be no need for injection, stitches, or bandage around the eye.

ASG Hospitals was founded in 2005, and since then, they have been known for their brilliant ophthalmology treatment. Their core purpose is to enhance the quality of life of their patients by providing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services.

“Our experts are skilled and experienced in operating complex cases like advanced cataracts, small pupil cataracts, and complicated cataract surgeries,” Dr. Silva added.

Due to the advanced technology of Q-LASIK, patients can be spectacle-free with an operation that would last for a few minutes only, the results of which have been the best in the whole world.

Dr. Aditya Kajave said that stitch-less 25G and 27G vitrectomy operations would be provided for retina-related diseases.

“It is essential to get the retina of Diabetic and Hypertensive patients checked. Anti-VEGF and Ozurdex injections are available for patients suffering from bleeding or swelling in the retina. It is also essential to inspect the retina of prematurely born babies because such babies can develop blindness if a proper diagnosis and treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) are not done. Uveitis and Choroiditis, which are difficult to diagnose and treat, are also taken care of with the latest medicines,” he said.

The core values at ASG revolve around equitable care without compromise to ensure every individual receives the same high-quality care.

Patient care comes first, along with excellence in eye care. The value-driven care system focuses on empathy and compassion towards each patient building trust in the community, which is the primary goal across its centers and among all the care providers within the organization, Dr. Socrates da Silva said.