Arrest of Raj Kundra In Pornography Related Business Raises The Question Mark on The Functioning of Film Industry

The arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra came as a shock to the entire Bollywood industry. His name came on the top of the list of the people were arrested for making the porn content. Kundra, who a well known a businessman in the industry, makes it difficult to believe that his money was coming from pornography business and abuse of newcomers in the film industry. What exactly happened and how he came into the radar of the police? Read the complete story here…

The Indian film industry, or we call it Bollywood, has been under the shadows of misdeeds done by some of the well known producers and directors and everyone knows about the Casting Couch issue, but exploitation of the newcomers talents at this level has came into the light for the first time.

According to the Mumbai police, the company office of Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Mr. Raj Kundra was searched by the police who also recovered the porn clips from his computer.

Mumbai police said that Raj Kundra’s company was engaged in producing the pornographic contents in Mumbai and then later upload the same on an APP called “HotShot” which is having its offices in the UK and other countries

Cyber Pornography is neither banned nor legalised in India under the IT Act, 2000. The IT Act prohibits the assembly and distribution of cyber pornography but doesn’t prohibit the viewing or downloading of pornographic content. Section 67 of the Knowledge Technology Act, 2000 makes the subsequent acts punishable with imprisonment up to three years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakhs.

The arrest of Raj Kundra took place on the 19th July. He was initially called for an inquiry by Mumbai police and later was officially arrested in the night. Before arresting Kundra, police had already arrested 11 more people involved in this racket.

According to the Mumbai police, Kundra is suppose to be the ringleader and the key conspirator within the case of making pornographic content and publishing them through apps within the pretext of offering web series to the models.

Since Kundra’s arrest, the businessman has become a subject of dialogue on social media. On one hand, outraged netizens want to boycott Bollywood and on the other hand , search for “controversial” tweets posted by Kundra within the past.

In one such instance of the latter case, a tweet by him about questioning the legality of porn has gone viral on entire social media website Twitter wherein the tycoon wrote:

“Ok so here go’s Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different from the other??”

Retweets are surfacing all along, full of humour and some with anger. Well, that’s the power of social media in today’s world.

Meanwhile, speculations are being made about Shilpa Shetty’s role within the case.

Cops said, “We haven’t been able to find any active role of Shilpa Shetty in this yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to get in touch with the Crime Branch Mumbai” joint commissioner of police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said

During the in depth investigation, it was revealed that Raj Kundra’s company located in Viaan had a tie-up with a London-based company Kenrin. It was this company that owns this mobile application called Hotshots.

The police have gathered full proof evidence which has clearly shown the connection between the 2 business entities. In the evidence, the police have found their WhatsApp groups, e-mail exchanges, accounting details and a few porn films after an enquiry of Kundra’s Mumbai office.

Kundra’s success story is a fairy tale-like story we wish for everyone around us! From a bus conductor’s son, he shot up to being a multi-millionaire – but is usually riddled with controversies. Shetty and Kundra met in 2007 and tied the knot two years later.

The cops said “massive” sums of cash were received by him. His phone is now in the hands of cops along with his other devices, and full investigation is still going on.

Shilpa Shetty, who is one among the judges on Super Dance 4, reportedly didn’t happen for the truth show’s shoot on Tuesday, hours after her businessman-husband was arrested.