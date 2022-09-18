Anti Narcotics Cell of Goa Police Recovered Drugs Worth Rupees 31.69 Lakhs

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Goa Police has seized drugs worth ₹ 31.69 lakh in nine different cases across the North Goa beach belt over the past 15 days, said North Goa, SP Shobhit Saxena.

The largest quantity seized was over 14kgs of ganja worth ₹ 14.5 lakh. The other drugs seized were hashish oil (120gms), MDMA (80gms), charas(31gms), ecstasy tablets(17gms), LSD capsules (15gms), cocaine (2gms), LSD paper (1.1gms), and methamphetamine (1.1gms).

During the drug seizures, eleven persons were arrested. Besides these, three habitual drug offenders Joao Lopes, Abilio D’Souza residence of Calangute and Valy D’Costa from Quepem have been placed under preventive arrest.

2 restaurants curlies beach shack and 9 Bar Mirage are two establishments which have been shut down for suspected illegal activities based on a report sent by Anjuna Police.

Of the 11 accused arrested in different drug cases, three are foreigners, Gatherine Diai Hayuma (25) and Bianca Carlos Shyo (25), both from Tanzania, and Stephen Slotwiner, 76, from the UK.

Due to the illegal activities taking place police presence has also been increased especially in the coastal area of the North Goa district.

More police personnel have also been deployed in isolated places for continuous patrolling, to collect intelligence to stop illegal activities. “We have also briefed shack and hotel owners not to get involved in any illegal activities and have also warned them that if such activities are found then strict action will be initiated against them”.which may even lead to their establishments being closed,” Saxena said.

Police have arrested two Goans, Frazer Fernandes from Sada Tisk, Ponda, and Niyaz Khader from Assagao.

Other accused are from Kerala, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Gujarat. SP Saxena said that the arrests will help ascertain the main source from where the narcotics are procured.