An Argument over Parking Leads To Assault of Restaurant Owner In Colva; Three Arrested

Three persons, in anger, attacked and assaulted a waiter and the owner of a restaurant in Colva, in South Goa the previous night. The three accused were subsequently arrested by the Colva police yesterday.

According to Police Inspector of Colva police station, Melson Colaco, the incident occurred the previous night after the trio were questioned by the restaurant owner as they parked their vehicle right in front of the restaurant entrance.

The three arrested – Cletus Pacheco, Clyde Pacheco, and RK Das – were remanded to police custody. Of the three, one arrested, Clatus Pacheco, is the husband of the deputy sarpanch of Colva Village Panchayat.

The incident occurred at the House Family restaurant and bar. The restaurant owner has been identified as Prakash Thappa, and according to the police, he is currently admitted at a hospital after he sustained injuries due to the attack.

The three arrested also damaged the property at the restaurant, turning tables and chairs, while other customers were having their meals.

The police complaint about the incident was filed by one customer who witnessed the attack.

Loading...

The accused have been booked under sections 323, 324, 427, 504, and 506 (2) of the IPC.