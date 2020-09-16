Alleged Goan Drug Dealer, Chris Costa, Taken to Mumbai by NCB

After conducting several raids in the state of Maharashtra and Goa, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an alleged drug dealer from Goa. Chris Costa was apprehended by a special team of the NCB that had conducted the operations across the state, specifically in South Goa.

As per reports, another, Karamjeet – also arrested by the NCB – told the NCB that he had supplied drugs to Sushant about ten times through his personal aides Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

Chris Costa, on the other hand, used to supply LSD to Anuj Keswani.

As per sources, he reportedly runs a drug business in the state and specifically deals with chemical drugs.

The arrest was made by a team of the NCB led by West zonal director Samir Wankhede.

Chris was taken on special transit remand to the NCB main office in Mumbai Tuesday morning for further interrogations into the drug angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the afternoon, he was produced before a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court through video conferencing.

He has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 17.

Besides Goa, several other locations in Mumbai were also raided by officials with more persons, with alleged links in the case being arrested by the NCB.