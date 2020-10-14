Alert Local Fishermen Raise Concerns over Illegal Fishing In River Zuari

Local fishermen in the state, primarily those dependent on the hinterlands and inland rivers, over the last few weeks have been highlight serious illegal fishing activities that are being rampantly carried out along Goa’s rivers – primarily in the river Zuari.

Many claim, that boats, equipped with motors and huge fishing nets are carrying out such large-scale fishing activities along the river.

The situation further came to light yesterday, after certain videos of illegal fishing activities being carried out in the river Zuari was recorded by local fishermen from the area. The same was shared on social media platform by activist Cecille Rodrigues.

It is learnt, that boats, equipped with motors and large fishing nets are not permitted to carry out such fishing activities along the rivers. These boats are largely meant to venture out into the sea, and as such, fishing along inland rivers is not allowed.

Small canoes are only permitted to fish along the Goan rivers.

“Illegal fishing activities being carried out in our river Zuari. Received these videos from our local fishermen in the area. The ministry for fisheries should take action against this,” Cecille Rodrigues said in her social media post.

In the video, local fishermen can be seen approaching these illegal boats carrying out fishing activities in the area, and inform them to stop such fishing. The incident caught on video occurred at the Nauxim and Carca area of the river Zuari.

It is now learnt that other local fishermen who have over the years been voicing out their concerns against the same, will be approaching the Fisheries department with a formal complaint by this week. They demand for such illegal fishing activities to be stopped immediately, and for stricter patrolling by coastal police authorities.

The River Zuari, in a 2018 study by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), had found that the river is a ‘marine goldmine’ with rich fish biodiversity. With fresh water mixing with the saline sea water, the river bed provides for an excellent ecosystem for rich fish reserves, something that can be easily exploited by illegal fishing, the study had pointed out. Hence, only small traditional fishery can be carried out which will be sustainable for fish breeding and conservation.

The illegal fishing activities here is of prime concern, as combined with the local fishermen needs, the ecological balance of the river is also at stake due to such rampant illegal fishing.

Activist Cecille also informed that similar concerns were being raised by local fishermen from North Goa areas of Calangute, Morjim and Arambol.