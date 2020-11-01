Air Traffic In Goa Is on Its Peak With 70 Flights and Over 8000 Passengers Handling on Weekend

The tourist movement in the state has started booting with more relaxations and opening of Casinos from November 1st. Goa Airport witnessed a big spike in the Air Traffic with around 70 flights landing on a Single day carrying around 8000 passengers.

According to the TOI report, Passenger footfalls and flight movements at Goa International Airport continued to pick up, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) operated airport handling 70 flights on Friday.

This is just the beginning and the passenger’s arrival will be increasing with the time in the coming days as Goa’s tourism sector continues to opening up, especially the recent announcement of the state Government to resume the Casinos from 1st November 2020 has given the boost to the inbound tourism said the sources.

According to the reports from the Airport Authority of Goa, the lone airport in the state had handled 33 arrivals and 33 departures on Friday 29th October 2020.

“The good old busy days of Goa International Airport are returning back swiftly,” said airport director Gagan Malik. “On October 30 the airport handled 35 arrivals and 35 departure of flights. Arriving passengers were 5,274 and departing passengers were 3,112. In all 8,386 passenger footfalls.”

Loading...

The following day on Saturday, 30th October, the Goa Airport handled direct international flights, it is supposed to be the 59th relief flight to London that carried around 220 passengers including the 4 children.

A Vande Bharat mission flight with 178 passengers landed on Saturday morning from London under the Centre’s air bubble arrangement, stated the report.