Accident at Anmod Ghat; Driver of Milk Truck Seriously Injured

In an accident reported today afternoon, two trucks collided with each other at the Anmod Ghats section along the Goa-Karnataka border.

The accident, which appears to be a head-on collision between the two, was such, that the one truck – a goods container – skidded off the road and plunged into a steep section off the highway.

The other vehicle – a milk truck – bearing registration KA-22-C-7703 was severely damaged from the front, with its windscreen shattered.

According to reports, the driver of the milk truck has been grievously injured and has been shifted to Dharbandora primary health center for treatment.

The two vehicles, both proceeding in opposite directions, collided at a sharp turn along the Ghats section of the highway. Although the road is visibly wide, it is not yet certain if any brake failures occurred, or if either of the trucks were proceeding at a high speed while negotiating the sharp turn.