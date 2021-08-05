Aadhar on Arrival: Now NRIs Can Make Aadhar Card By Following These Steps

Aadhar card is one of the most important documents in our country and it is meant for Indian nationals. This card carries all the biometric information and it is useful as a single document for everything. Now the NRIs can also make their Aadhar Cards by following the steps mentioned in the article. Read on…

Aadhaar is a 12 digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf of the Government of India (UIDAI). It takes account of a person’s biometric details such as their iris scan, fingerprints of all ten fingers, and demographic information like date of birth, address, etc.

Previously, Aadhaar Card was only attainable to Indian residents, and NRIs who wished to apply had to reside in India for a minimum of 182 days or more in the last 12 months before they could enroll.

In July, UIDAI made it easier for the NRIs to apply for an Aadhaar, reducing their stay in India as “Aadhar on Arrival”. An NRI (whether minor or adult) with a valid Indian passport can apply for Aadhaar from any Aadhaar Kendra.

This article will brief you all about the process for the Enrolment.

Aadhaar For The Children of NRIs:

One of the parents/guardians have to authenticate on behalf of the child and also give consent for enrolment of the minor by signing the enrolment form.

If the child is an NRI – a valid Indian passport of the child is mandatory as Proof of Identity.

If the child is an Indian resident (not NRI) – any valid Proof of Relationship document such as a Birth Certificate, along with the Aadhaar of the parent/ guardian, can be used for enrolment.

No document in the name of the minor: any valid Proof of Relationship document such as a Birth certificate can be used for enrolment under Head of Family.

Minor has a document: use a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) document (like School ID card) in the child’s name for enrolment.

Aadhar For Spouse:

If the spouse is NRI – the valid Indian passport of the applicant is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI).

If the spouse is an Indian resident (not NRI) – any valid Proof of Relationship document including your Passport (having name of your spouse) can be used for enrolment under Head of Family (HoF).

If your passport has the name of your spouse, then it can be used as a Proof of Address for them.

Process of Enrollment:

1. Visit any Aadhaar Kendra of your convenience.

2. Carry a valid Indian Passport with you.

3. Fill details in the enrolment form.

4. Giving Email ID is mandatory for NRI.

5. The declaration for NRI enrolment is slightly different Read and sign the same in your enrolment form.

6. Ask the operator to enroll you as NRI.

7. Give your Passport as Proof of Identity.

8. You may choose to use your Passport itself as Proof of Address and Date of Birth proof or give some other valid document/s.

9. Complete the biometric capture process

10. Check all details on screen (in English and local language) before you allow the operator to submit

11. Collect the acknowledgment slip/ enrolment slip that has your 14 digit Enrolment ID and Date & Time Stamp.

Important Points To Remember:

A valid Indian Passport is mandatory as a Proof of Identity (PoI) for NRI applicants. You may choose to give any other Indian Address with a valid supporting Proof of Address (PoA) as per the list of documents acceptable by UIDA.

Currently, UIDIA does not support international/non-Indian mobile numbers.