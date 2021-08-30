A New Twist In Goa Police Constable Case; The Suspended Head Countable Tells His Side of Story on FB Post

In one of the latest twists to the suspension of the Goa Police constables, many new sides are unwinding in this case. Contrasting points of view are reported in the statements.

According to the lady police constable, Shobha Chavan, at around 6:15 pm on Thursday, August 26, she was eating bhelpuri from a roadside stall at Guirim on her way back after checking out from work at Old Goa when she noticed Head Constable Rochan Martins. She then approached her colleague, and both started enjoying bhelpuri together inside his car.

She has put allegations on Benedita and her brother Solvin Fernandes that they attacked her first when she was only eating bhelpuri in her colleague’s (Head Constable) car. A new video has surfaced on the internet that claims this point.

She also stated that Benedita pulled her hair while her brother tore her clothes.

On the other hand, Head Constable Rochan Martins posted his statement on Facebook. According to him she created forged/fake edited video and tried to portrait a different story altogether, with the sole intention of tarnishing his reputation.

He said that he was in his car at Girium, near the cross-road in front of the Government High School, when he noticed his friend Police Constable Shobha Chavan having bhelpuri from the street vendor. Upon seeing her, he called her, and they talked casually in his car.

He then stated that his wife and her brother entered the scene and started pulling Shobha’s hair. Meanwhile, her brother was recording everything on his phone. Benedita continued assaulting Shobha even after he tried to stop them.

He added that Benedita’s brother Solvin abused Shobha by holding her hand and molesting her by forcefully inserting his other hand under her kurta and snatching her bra. His wife Benedita also caught hold of Shobha’s kurta and tore it, because of which Rochan took off his T-shirt and gave it to Shobha to cover herself.

“Benedita Martin seeing this, again pounced upon Shobha and started assaulting her. At that relevant point in time, I got out of the car. Seeing me, Benedita started shouting that I am having intercourse with Shobha in broad daylight, in public, and started calling out for Solvin and unknown other persons, and also started pulling my half pant. To save my chastity, I tried to push her, but she did not leave my half pant, and in the bargain, she fell down on her own.” said the Facebook post where Rochan stated his point of view.

However, this point contradicts the video that went viral, where he can be seen assaulting his wife by pushing her hard and slapping her.

According to the reports, following the incident both Police Constables then drove away to Mapusa Police Station and lodged an NC complaint against Tina and her brother.

Rochan also mentioned in his post that he had filed a divorce lawsuit, which is presently pending before CJSD ‘C’ Court Mapusa-Goa, wherein he placed records of photographs where Benedita is captured with different men in different poses.

His whole point of view has brought a new turn on this case. The part which was foreshadowed before has now come to light. However, he has put shame on the whole Goa Police Department by man-handling the situation. He assaulted his wife in public, whereas a police officer like him should be able to control a situation like this without harming anyone.