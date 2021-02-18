A Minor Girl Was Sexually Assaulted by Her Father in Goa; Mother Lodges Complain

In one of the most disgusting incidents, a man was booked for sexually assaulting his own minor daughter on several occasions. The accused has been sexually abusing his daughter for more than 2 years stated the police report.

According to the sources, the accused had been sexually abusing his own daughter and recurring their obscene videos on the mobile phone.

The Panaji police station for women has booked the case in this regard when the wife of the accused took this matter before the police and they have arrested the accused man under the charges of rape, sexual harassment, and under the relevant section of Goa Children’s Act and also the POCSO act.

Meanwhile, the accused is absconding and police are on the lookout, said the police report. Referring to the complaint, the police said that the accused person sexually assaulted the minor daughter on many occasions.

The accused also recorded the obscene video of him and the minor girl on his mobile phone said the police referring to the complaint.

The police report further stated that the accused has threatened the minor and told her not to disclose the incident to her mother or any family members.

According to the police, the accused has been reportedly exploiting the minor girl for the last 2 years at their rented premises at a location in North Goa.

Meanwhile in another incident, The Agacaim police, on Wednesday, said that they have arrested Pankaj Kumar Das (27) for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a minor girl.

The police said that the accused was apprehended in Bihar, and the minor girl was rescued. The accused has been remanded to 5- day police custody.