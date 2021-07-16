A Goan Youth Shot In Vasco Da Gama Over Alleged Property Dispute Dies

A Vasco-based Youth Amar Naik Who was shot In His head on Thursday by one of the two assailants from Mumbai over the alleged property dispute has succumbed to his injuries at Cottage Hospital Chicalim today.

According to the sources, victim Amar Naik was shot when he was sitting inside his car. The victim was accompanied by a friend when the incident took place.

This incident took place at the Bogmolo area in Vasco da Goa in a broad daylight on Thursday, July 15. The scene took place near Ranghavi Estate, on the way to Bogmalo beach.

A 30-year-old victim and his friend, Pritesh Kuttikar from Chicalim, had gone to Bogmalo for a property deal. It was during this time that they were attacked by the culprits.

The victim and his friends were approached by the culprits. The assailants were also in a car, which was a rental.

The police have revealed that there were two assailants involved. They first opened fire on Amar and were on the verge of shooting his friend Pritesh.

The victim Amar Naik was immediately shifted to the Cottage Hospital, which is the Sub-District Hospital in Chicalim. He was undergoing treatment when he breathed his last.

Soon after Amar and Pritesh escaped in their cars, the assailant too got into their rented car and fled the scene. The car which they were traveling in was then found in a gorge nearby.

Whether the car had accidentally run into the gorge or whether it was a deliberate attempt of the assailants to ditch the vehicle to cover their tracks and escape is unclear.

Sources have informed us that the case is currently being investigated by the Vasco Police. Police Inspectors (PIs) Rajan Nigalye and Dinesh Rane. The source also added that the Superintendent of Police (SP) is expected to come on board the investigation soon.

The source also stated that the assailants are suspected to have come from Mumbai, and a brawl or argument preceded the shooting, but it is all very unclear at the moment and much is being speculated. So far the statement given by the police is that the investigation is ongoing and they will soon bring in suspects.

Prima facie, has been declared a case of injury by firearm. Many locals are speculating that it may be a case of property dispute or land mafia, but this is only conjecture for now. It also has many residents concerned about the level of safety and security in Goa.

On social media sites, many expressed their fear with regard to rising criminal activity in Goa. This has garnered strong reactions from people across the state as it is one of the very rare circumstances of firearms being involved, and that too in broad daylight. It certainly is a concerning image.