A Family Vacation Turns Into Tragedy as Mother and Toddler Dies in an Accident

A family vacation turned into a tragic disaster when on Tuesday a mother namely Apurva Gundecha, 32, and her one-year-old son died in a fatal accident at Torxem, Pernem.
Accident on Goa Border
A family vacation turned into a tragic disaster when on Tuesday a mother namely Apurva Gundecha, 32, and her one-year-old son died in a fatal accident at Torxem, Pernem.

The Gundecha family was travelling in a car for a family holiday in Goa. As per the sources they were 5 people in the car apart from the mother and son, the father, a four-year-old child and their maid was also in the vehicle.

The family was from Pune. Mopa airport PI Mahesh KerKar informed that the incident took place at around noon when the Gundecha family was on its way to South Goa.

The truck carrying fish was on its way to Patradevi. The accident took place at a diversion point where road-widening work was going on. 

All five were shifted to the district hospital, Mapusa. Apurva Gundecha,32, and her one-year-old son have been declared brought dead. 

The PI said that her husband Piyush Gundecha, a businessman, and daughter were treated at the district hospital, while the maid, Nikita, 20, was referred to GMC for treatment.

The driver of the truck was arrested for rash and negligent driving and later released on bail. 

