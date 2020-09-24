A day After Viral Birthday Party Video, MMC Chief Officer Transferred

Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Chief Officer Ajit Panchwadkar has been removed from his position as the Chief Officer of the MMC and has been transferred.

The notice issued by the Department of Personnel states that the transfer has been done on the recommendations of the Goa Services Board in the public interest.

MMC Chief Officer Ajit has been transferred as the Director (Administration) Public Works Department (PWD). Bijju Naik will take his place as the Chief Officer of the MMC.

This transfer order comes just a day after a video went viral on social media of the chief officer celebrating his birthday amid a gathering where no social distancing was followed.

The celebration reportedly occurred late at night and not during office hours, however, the video was widely criticized by many on social media.

The Chief officer reportedly said that this was not a celebrity celebration but a personal party.

Several unions, including the Goa Forward Party (GFP), had requested for strict action against the officer for such misconduct.

The transfer order issued by the Under Secretary to the Governor of Goa also mentions another transfer wherein Sudhir Kerkar has been appointed as the Director of the Department of Information and Publicity.