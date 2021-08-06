A Businessman From North Goa Kidnapped; Kidnappers Demanding Rupees 1 Crore Ransom Detained

This time Goa police acted swiftly on the complaint filed by the wife of the victim businessman from Tivim who was kidnapped on August 5th and managed to arrest two of the five men who were involved in the kidnapping of a plywood shop owner Patel from Tivim.

According to the reports, the accused came down to his shop as customers and one of them was the former employee of the victim, said the police sources. The Goa Police is now investigating the crime.

Kidnapping is a crime where a person is taken and confined against their will. Crime is on rising in the state and kidnapping has lately have become one of the fastest-growing ‘Trends’ in the criminal world. Everybody prefers easy money rather than hard work and this seems to have been the most ideal option for criminals.

Unfortunately, a businessman living in Thivin village in north goa became the victim of this vicious play. According to the reports, on Wednesday, 5th August, Colvale based businessman Patel was abducted from his own plywood shop by 5 men acting as customers. Patel was outnumbered and took into submission with weapons like blades and knives.

They used a rented white SUV to abduct Patel and had stolen a phone through which they had called Patel’s wife to demand ransom.

After several lead Goa police managed to track down 2 accused by tracking the stolen phone they used to demand Rs 1 crore as ransom, who after interrogation admitted that Patel had been kidnapped at confined at an abandoned building.

The arrested accused have been identified as Birendra Kumar (26) from Bihar, Nishant Mogan (22) from Mangalore, Manjunath Baiganoor (28) from Candolim, Sujit Kesarkar (25), and Subhash Bhonsle (51) both from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

Nishant, a former employee of Patel’s shop knew about his friends and family. Mogan and Kumar have been arrested earlier too and a case of vehicle theft is there against them at Agassaim police station.

The owner of the stolen phone attempted to file a complaint at the old Goa police station, but the head constable did not register the theft. The constable is said to have been suspended.

The police are still interrogating the accused to see if more are involved in any other crime.

DGP Mukesh Meena said that the police who cracked the crime will be rewarded.