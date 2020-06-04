A Big Spike of 47 new Positive Cases at Containment Zone in a single day shoots Goa’s tally above 100

The recently formed Containment zone at Mangor Hill in Vasco da Gama showed a big spike in COVID-19 cases with 47 new ones reported in a single day. Mangor Hill was declared as a containment zone following five members of a single-family and their doctor was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the sources, Goa has witnessed its biggest single-day surge in coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 47 people from the containment zone at Mongor Hill situated in Vasco da Gama tested positive for the COVID-19 taking Goa’s tally the 126 Mark.

The state government has started extensive COVID-19 testing campaign in Mongor Hill following the place was declared containment zone with the five family members and their doctor were tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the reports, due to the rising number of cases and the possibility of locking down the entire Vasco town had created insecurity amongst the resident and people have started panic buying of groceries and important items.

According to the sources, the present tally of Covid-19 cases in Goa stands at 126 while the number of active cases rising shot overnight from 22 to 57. There is also a report of Two people from who came down to Goa from Dubai in Vande Bharat Flights have also tested positive for the virus.

According to the chief minister Mr Pramod Sawant, there is no community transmission in Goa as yet, but it is the misdeed of one family that has put the entire state at the risk of coronavirus. When they had developed a symptom they should have got tested themselves at COVID testing centre instead of going to the doctor.

“It is a misdeed of one family. No sooner they developed symptoms, they should have not gone to a private doctor and instead got themselves tested at our facilities. We feel they are still hiding the truth. Definitely someone from their family came from outside or has come in contact with someone from outside. It cannot be from here,” Sawant said while denying the incidence of community transmission.

Meanwhile, the local MLA has demanded of sealing of the entire port area including the Marmagao port, The Naval base, Goa airport, Goa Shipyard, Customs and Coast Guard offices situated in the Vasco da Gama.

The state government is not ruling out the possibilities of the rising of more cases in the containment zone. More than 2000 samples have been sent for the testing and results are awaited, said the sources.