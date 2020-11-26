A Big Fat Wedding Ceremony of Belgavi Congress MLA’s Son To Take Place in Goa

A big fat wedding of Congress MLA’s Son from Belgavi will be taking place in Goa on Friday amidst of guest list of 500 people that will include VIPs and VVIPs stated the report. It looks like Goa has become the hub of all celebrations and events since most the places in the country facing the second and third waves of Covid.

According to the New Indian Express portal, Sonia Ji and Rahul Gandhi staying in Goa at the moment might also be attending the wedding ceremony.

The wedding reception of Mrinal and Dr. Hita, who is the niece of Bhadravathi MLA Sangamesh, will have only 500 guests because of Covid-related restrictions.

The Mehandi ceremony of Belagavi MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar took place on Wednesday stated the reports adding that the wedding reception of her son Mrinal may be graced by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, who are staying at the same posh resort at Cavelossim in Goa where the wedding and the reception are taking place on Friday.

It may be recalled that Mrs. Gandhi and her son Rahul came down to Goa last week for a short vacation following the advice from her doctor to stay away from a high level of air pollution in Delhi. They are staying at a five-star beachfront property situated at Mobor in south Goa.

Mohan Reddy, the brother-in-law of Laxmi Hebbalkar, said that Gandhi’s have been invited for the wedding reception, but it is not confirmed whether they will attend, as they have a massive security cover at the resort.

The guest list includes top politicians from across parties, Kannada film stars, personalities from different fields, and relatives of Laxmi Hebbalkar and Bhadravathi MLA Sangamesh and his brother.

Reddy said that top political leaders from different parties have already landed in Goa and they would be lucky if the Gandhis make it to the function. Most of Hebbalkar’s relatives arrived at the resort on Tuesday and have been making preparations for the big day.

Reddy said that the traditional rituals for the wedding will kick-start early on Friday morning and last till afternoon. The reception will take place later in the evening. Recently, the two families held a mega engagement ceremony in Bhadravati, which was attended by a large number of VIPs.