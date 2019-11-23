Intoxication can lead to very serious consequences and this is one of the similar examples of the same. A 69-year-old bedridden lady was put to death by her own alcoholic son under the influence of liquor. The incident took place at Merces, a suburb of Panaji city.

According to the reports published by the local daily Herald An alcoholic son has been charged with killing his bedridden elderly mother, an incident that has shocked the State particularly his home village, Merces.

The old Goa police under whose jurisdiction this incident took place have arrested the accused 48-year-old Sandip Verlekar on the complaint filed by the younger son of victim Laxmibai.

The motive behind this heinous crime is not yet known but the police sources have revealed that due to the prolonged illness of the 69-year-old Laxmibai the accused took this drastic step.

“The accused is an alcoholic and he was upset with his mother’s illness. She was highly diabetic and was bedridden for two years. He assaulted her on her face due to which she died,” Informed the investigation officer to the local daily Heraldo.

Following the incident the other son called on 108 and the victim was taken the hospital in a hospital for treatment but she succumbed to the injuries, said the sources. A complaint was thereafter filed and the accused was arrested. “He has been remanded to seven days police custody and further interrogation is underway,” he added.

It is a very sad case that the old lady had to face such a painful end and the son who was supposed to look after her became the reason for her end. The intoxication fails the person to think wisely and many such incidents take place under the influence of alcohol.

Source: Heraldo