Despite the regular road safety measures initiated by the traffic police, road accidents do not seem to be reduced in the state of Goa. The two-wheeler riders, especially the youths who ride the powerful Motorcycles like Duke, ride carelessly causing the accidents on the road.

According to the reports, a 28-year-old youth, native of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot in a head-on collision at Bicholim Mapusa Road. According to the eye witness the motorcycle rider was overspending his Duke Bike when he collided with the oncoming WagonR.

The impact was so severe that one of the hands of the victim was severed and fell off in the accident, said one of the eye witnesses while speaking with the local TV channel.

The name of deceased given as Sohrab Khan who was native of Uttar Pradesh and he was residing at Mandur in Tiswadi Goa.

When the accident took place the deceased was on his way to Mapusa on his Duke Motorcycle and the WegonR driver was proceeding towards Bicholim from Mapusa.

The deceased who was overspending his motorcycle lost control when he reached at Bordem at Bicholim and collided with the oncoming Maruti WegonR and died on the spot.

The Bicholim locals have been demanding for the Speed breakers in this area for quite some time but there was no action taken by the concerned authorities resulting into several fatal accidents taking place on this road on a regular basis.

According to the reports, the driver of WegonR was severely injured in this accident and he was shifted to the GMC for treatment.