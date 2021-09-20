86.64 percent Mumbaikars Developed Antibodies Against Coronavirus

According to the latest survey conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was found on Friday, September 17, that 86.64 percent of Mumbaikars have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

The report estimated the sero-prevalence (presence of antibodies) in slums was 87.02 percent, while 86.22 percent in other areas. Overall sero-prevalence in slum and non-slum areas in the city of Greater Mumbai is much higher in comparison to the last survey.

Overall, 8,674 samples were tested in the fifth sero-survey conducted by BMC, out of which 90.26 percent of people were fully or partially vaccinated, and 79.89 percent of people were unvaccinated.

A senior civic officer from BMC’s public health department said, “Since there is greater sero-prevalence among those who have been fully or partially vaccinated, it appears promising as the number of fully vaccinated citizens is increasing by the day.”

Sero-prevalence among males is 85.07 percent, and sero-prevalence among females is 88.29 percent.

Of the 8,674 samples collected, approximately 50% were from slum areas, and 50% were from non-slum areas.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department said, “The results of this fifth sero-survey are promising. However, this does not mean we can let our guards down. We must strictly adhere to safety protocols in public places, wear masks, maintain social distancing. This survey was a significant one as it was conducted across all 24 wards in the city.”

