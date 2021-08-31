66-Year-Old Irish Woman Found Dead At Her Rented Apartment In Candolim Goa

A 66-year-old Irish national named Mary Gertrude McNamara was found dead inside a rented apartment at Candolim.

According to the Calangute police, On August 28, Mary’s friend, a British national, tried to contact her on her mobile phone. When she did not get any response from the deceased, she informed her husband about the matter.

When her husband went to check on Mary, her apartment was latched from inside. So, he asked the apartment owner to open the door.

The deceased was found dead lying in a sleeping position on her bed.

The man then immediately informed the local police about the incident.

Emergency assistance of 108 ambulance service then took Mary to PHC, Candolim, where she was declared dead.

She was later shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, where her post-mortem was conducted on August 31.

However, the cause of death has not been declared yet, as it awaits till the viscera report is received. Further investigation is in process.