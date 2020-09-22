65-year Old Woman Crushed To Death After Boulder Came Crashing Down on Her House in Vaddem

In an incident that occurred late last night, a 65-year old woman was crushed to death after a huge boulder came crashing down onto the woman’s house.

The incident occurred at Vaddem ward in Vasco city late Monday night. The deceased woman, identified as 65-year old Anita Borkar, was sleeping at her house when she was crushed under the huge boulder that came rolling down the adjacent hill and hit straight into her house.

The lady was trapped under the boulder as Fire and Emergency services, along with the Mormugao Municipal Officials (MMC) launched a rescue operation to help her out. However, the impact of the crash was such that the lady died on the spot.

The 35-year old son who was also in the house at the time of the incident escaped unhurt.

The state has been witnessing continuous incessant rainfall since Monday morning as the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert across the state. Several parts have even experienced flooding of roads, while dam gates have also been released open due to heavy rainfall across the state.