32-Year-Old Model Isha Khan Arrested For Allegedly Operating a Sex Racket

Mumbai Crime Branch busted a high-profile prostitution racket at a three-star hotel in Juhu and arrested a 32-year-old model, Isha Khan, for allegedly operating a sex racket.

The raid was conducted on Wednesday, August 18 with the help of a tip-off received by unit 7 officials, that Isha Khan has been running a high-profile sex racket.

Khan has been running a high-profile prostitution racket and claimed to provide actors and models. A dummy customer then approached Khan, who demanded ₹4 lakh from him.

During a raid on Wednesday afternoon, a TV actor and a model, who had worked with a prominent entertainment channel as well as in a soap advertisement, were rescued by the police officials.

The police laid a trap to arrest the accused by sending a person poised as a customer to meet the accused at a hotel in Juhu. According to the plan, Khan had arrived at the destination with two women and fell into their trap.

The accused has been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act. The police are probing the matter further, he added.