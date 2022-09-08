3 Members of a Family Killed in Road Accident at Canacona

In a deadly head of collusion between two cars on the New Canacona bypass highway, 3 members of a family were killed on the spot. The Accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving that resulted in the driver losing control over the steering wheel.

According to the reports, Three family members of one family were killed in a head-on collision at Canacona. The impact was so severe that the family died on the spot, and several others were injured. The deadly accident took place on the Manohar Parrikar National highway bypass at Rajbag, Canacona, Wednesday evening.

Police revealed the names of those dead as Ulhas Ram Nagekar, 64, his wife, Veena,60, and son Harish, 35, all residents of Upasnagar, Vasco.

The Nagekars, altogether eight members of the family, were natives of Majali, and Karwar, and were travelling in one car.

Several others from both vehicles sustained injuries- two among them are learnt to be critical- and are being treated in a hospital, Canacona PI Chandrakant Gawas said.

Eyewitnesses told the reporters that, the driver of one of the cars lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider which resulted in a head-on collision with the oncoming car from the opposite direction in the other lane.

A driver of one of the cars also sustained injuries. Sources said that a two-wheeler rider who was in front of one of the cars also sustained injuries owing to the impact of the collision.

Incidentally, this is the 7th accident at this location in recent times, eyewitnesses said. Locals voiced their concern over the frequent accidents that have taken place along this stretch of the highway of late.

They pointed out that this was the seventh among the spate of accidents that have occurred at this spot recently. They have demanded that the authorities concerned devise a mechanism to curb accidents at the spot.