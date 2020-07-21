A 29-Year-Old Youth from Indiranagar Chimbel is the Youngest COVID-19 Victim in Goa

A 29-year-old youth from Merces who died of a Covid-19 infection is the youngest victim of Coronavirus in the state of Goa. Although this is a matter of serious concern since Covid-19 infection has been treated to be severe for the older people, according to the doctors, the 29-year-old youth was suffering from a Kidney and a Heart decease.

Although the death of 29-year-old youth due to Covid-19 infection raises the concern about the safety of the young generation at the same time recovery of a 90-Year-Old also gives the hope that there is a possibility of recovery if our body is capable of fighting the disease.

On a positive note, two people above the age of 90 have recovered from the virus and have since been discharged after being in the hospital for 23 days.

According to the reports, “A 90-year old woman who was admitted in a critical condition and, suffering from dementia and malnutrition steadily improved under the able treatment and care of the COVID Hospital doctors and staff,” the state government said in a statement.

According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, Health authorities have expressed concern that manufacturing units located in Goa’s industrial estates have become super-spreaders of the disease with a single Pharma Company contributing towards 136 positive cases of Covid-19.

According to the recent data from the health department, Goa’s COVID positive tally has reached to 3853 marks while the death rate has jumped to the double-digit in the state from the month of June is now moved to the triple-digit mark.

Coming back to the spread of the virus from a couple of units situated in Verna Industrial Estate has raised the concern amongst the neighbouring localities about the fear of disease might spread in their villages from the people connected to the industrial areas.

Meanwhile, the entire Vasco da Gama area had been pressed into lockdown till Friday while reliving the other parts of the state from the lockdown on Monday. Mormugao in which Goa’s port city Vasco da Gama is located has emerged as the epicentre of Coronavirus in Goa. According to the reports, Mornagao contributes to the one-third of the Covid-19 cases in Goa.