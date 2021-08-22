24-Year-Old Russian Girl Who Hung Herself In Her Room In North Goa Was Sexually Harassed by a Photographer From Chennai

A 24-year-old Russian woman named Alexandra Djavi, an actress and model had allegedly hung herself in her rented home in Siolim earlier this week. According to sources, she had been sexually harassed by a photographer from Chennai.

According to Vikram Varma, a legal counsel for the Russian Consulate has asked police not to rule out the possibility of homicide in her death, as well as the demise of the other 34-year-old woman who was found dead in her living room in Siolim.

”Cases involving the deaths of people, especially of people of such a young age like Alexandra, or Ekaterina, the level of suspicion always should be very high. We should not rule out any possibility of homicide, as people these days try to be very clever by disguising a murder by making it look like a suicide or an accident,” said Adv. Varma.

Adv. Varma further added, “Regarding the 24-year-old, Alexandra, we have received information that she was blackmailed in 2019 for sexual favors, and after a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had registered an FIR. But this is preliminary information, and we hope that the Goa Police will investigate the matter thoroughly and rule out any possible suspicion in her death,”

You May Also Read – 2 Russian Women Found Dead In North Goa; Police Call it The Case Of Suicide

In 2019, Djavi, who had earlier worked on the popular South Indian horror-comedy film Kanchana 3, filed an FIR with the Chennai Police stating that she was harassed for sexual favors by a photographer. After investigation, the Chennai police found her claims to be true. They arrested the culprit, who is now in Puzhal jail.

Varma also said that the post mortems of both Russian nationals, Djavi and Ekaterina Titova, would be conducted in the presence of a representative of the Russian consulate soon.

The Russian officials are expected to arrive in Goa in September to look further into the matter. According to the Superintendent of Police, North Goa district, Shobit Saxena, the police have already written to the Russian Embassy to appoint a formal representative to process the medico-legal formalities.

“Once the representative is assigned, further medico-legal formalities such as PME will be conducted. In the meantime, we are not suspecting any foul play as of now. However, we will wait for a statement from representatives and the final decision on the cause of death by the medico-legal examination,” said Saxena.

It is a very tough time for Goa with back-to-back, possible murder suspecting crimes going around the state.