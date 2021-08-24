21-Year-Old Man From Delhi Drown at Harvalem Waterfall

In one of the sad incidents a 21-year-old Rajesh Kumar, a native of Uttamnager Delhi, drowned at Harvalem waterfalls on Monday, August 23.

Kumar, along with his friends, came down to Goa on August 21 and they were staying at Calangute. On Monday, they decided to take a trip to Harvalem waterfall.

According to the reports, they all went to enjoy swimming in the deep water, but when they came out of the water, Kumar was missing. They tried hard to search Kumar but in vain. Soon they informed the police about the incident.

A police team along with the fire and emergency personnel arrived at the spot to help them find their friend Kumar.

After a thorough search, Kumar’s body was fished out by the team of firemen under the guidance of officer Shipad Gawas.

The body was then sent to Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital, Bambolim, for post-mortem examination.

The search team was assisted by Bicholim police inspector Mahesh Gadekar and DySP Sandesh Chodankar.

This is not the first incident of drowning at Harvalem Waterfall but despite the strict guidelines laid down by the authorities people do not pay heed to it and tragedy takes place.