19-Year-Old Is The Youngest victim of Covid-19 Infection in Goa

The second wave of the Covid-19 has affected the younger population in the country and in Goa state, many youths have lost lives during the second wave, the 19-year-old girl from Aquem in Margao is the youngest amongst all who succumbed to the Covid infection in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, A 19-year-old girl from Aquem, Margao was the youngest among the 36 who succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. She died hours after being admitted to the South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the girl was suffering from a Covid infection for the past seven days and she has also complained of chest pain and shortness of breathing but still, she was brought to the hospital at the last moment, She died the day she was admitted in the hospital.

The medical reports diagnosed the girl with severe bilateral COVID-19 pneumonia. There are six patients who died within 2-8 hours of admission in the hospital. With 36 deaths, the total mortality count stood at 1,146.

The day also saw, 3,019 new infections being reported taking the tally of active patients to 20,898. The positivity was at its highest that is 51 percent.

For the last 15 months, Goa has reported 88,028 coronavirus cases of which 65,984 people have recovered to date.

Margao (1974), Candolim ( 1504), Porvorim ( 1392), Panjim ( 1343), Cortalim (1331), Ponda (1219), and Mapusa (1020) with over a thousand active cases are vulnerable to the infection. Several localities in some areas have already been declared as micro-containment zones.