15-Year-Old Minor Girl Sexually Abused By a Door to Door Fish Seller in South Goa

A migrant fish seller from Karnataka who sells the fish door to door in south Goa has sexually assaulted the 15-year-old minor girl from Maina – Curtorim. The accused is married and a father of 3 children states the report.

According to the Maina Curtorim police report, the accused Shiva Lamani, a Migrant door to door fish seller who was going door to door selling fish developed an acquaintance with the minor girl and later on took the advantage of the same and abused her sexually.

According to the sources, a minor girl sexually assaulted by the accused fish seller is presently undergoing treatment at the private hospital in south Goa.

The police complaint has been filed at the Maina – Curtorim police station and the accused has been arrested.

The accused Shiva Lamani hails from Karnataka, presently staying in south Goa, sell the fish door to door. The accused was also sent for the medical examination upon his arrest, stated the Maina Curtoirm police sources.

The medical report of the accused and victim is awaited meanwhile the accused has been sent into 6 days police custody.

The Maina Curtoim police have registered the offense under section 376 (Rape) and also under the POSCO children’s act section 8 has been applied on the accused. Further investigations are underway, said the sources.