14th Edition of Traders Carnival to be held in Goa

Various traders will be attracted to Goa in the month of March to attend the Traders Carnival, the yearly festival where traders are met with all types of ideas and strategies regarding trading.

This year will count the 14th Edition of the festival which will be held at The Alila Diwa Goa between 25 March and 27 March. The attendees consist of intraday traders, fundamental and technical experts, options trading as well as alternate investments.

The festival will also focus on the hottest trend: ‘Cryptocurrencies’, the asset class which outplayed every other asset class in 2020 which has got many excited.

The Carnival will help traders learn about using key metrics and information required to know while adding Cryptocurrencies as an asset class to the portfolio. The experts will also discuss RBI regulations to understand before dealing in Cryptocurrencies.

Investors too can observe how the experts deal with the expiry day trading on the monthly expiry day, 25 March 2021. Talented traders from Mumbai, Jhansi, Chennai, Bangalore and Delhi will descend to Goa.

This festival provides an opportunity for participants to learn, interact and clear their doubts in the period of three days. The participants will interact with experts like Anbalagan Veerappan Dean, Asit Baran Pati, Piyush Chaudhry, Arjun Bhatia, Vivek Mashrani.

Traders, Saurav Dev and Kanhaiya Poddar from Guwahati-Assam will be travelling approx 2900 Kms to witness this event. Six doctors from a hospital in Bangalore will fly down to Goa to expand their earning potential as they are looking for additional ways to earn in these difficult situations.

Two groups of investors are attending this event to hire Trading Talent at the festival.

Many participants have registered for the event along with their families. Salaried professionals such as Doctors, CAs, IT Professionals, small business owners have shown their increasing interest for the event.

