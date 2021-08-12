13-Year-Old Girl From Sattari Goa Was Abducted and Raped by 31-Year-Old Man

Crime against minors is on rising in the state of Goa with regular cases showing up in the media. In one of the recent cases of abduction and rape, a 13-year-old girl living in Parve village in Satari Taluka of Goa was allegedly kidnapped by a 31-year-old man who then allegedly raped her.

According to the reports, accused Akshay Vasant Naik had allegedly abducted the minor girl from her hometown, took her to his residence in Dodamarg taluka in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, and raped her.

The police registered the case against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, POSCO.

Naik was soon arrested after the victim’s father filed a complaint on Tuesday, 10th August, at Valpai police station.

It may be recalled that earlier on July 25th, when two 15-year-old girls were raped near the beach late at night, CM Pramod Sawant said that parents were supposed to take care of their children and keep in mind their whereabouts late at night.

People are curious to know how he would react as this little girl was abducted in broad daylight from her hometown.