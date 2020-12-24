10 People Arrived In Goa From UK Tested Positive For Covid-19

The department of health is in search of Nearly 1000 Goans Have Landed in Goa from the UK during 9th and 20th December after the 10 people who have traveled recently tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

According to the information revealed by the Health Department in the state, nearly 1000 people from the UK has landed in Goa between December 9 and 20 before the announcement of a ban on flights from the UK on the 22nd of December.

After the 10 people were found positive for the Covid-19 infection, the state health department is in search of those 1000 people who traveled to Goa during this period.

The sources in the health department have made it clear that all those who had traveled from the UK between 9th and 20th December will be subjected to the RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the samples of the people who tested positive were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for future study to find out whether these are the new traces of the virus that was detected in the UK recently. According to the reports, the majority of Goans who have traveled to Goa from the UK belong to the south Goa.

Although the health department sources have confirmed that no one had traveled to Goa during the crucial period from 21st to 23rd December so there may not be the possibility of getting the new traces of the virus in Goa but that does not mean the traces have started during those 3 days, the traces of the new virus were there for quite some in the UK and it was only the Indian Government took the cognizance of the same by 21st December.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed 100 new cases of Covid-19 infection and the people feel worried about the strains of New Covid-19 infection might be in the people who have returned from the UK during the 9th and 20th December.

The major areas affected by the positive cases in Goa presently are nearly 90 people from Cansaulim in South Goa, while 57 from Cortalim, on the third number stands Old Goa with 48 cases while 47 are from Chimbel area near Panaji.

According to the sources, nearly 40 people from Calangute, Candolim, and Baga area while 28 people are from the Capital city in Goa. We will have to wait and watch now to see how it takes the turn with the festive season around the corner. Meanwhile, please keep wearing the masks and maintain social distancing.